Home >News >India >DU admission 2021: More than half of seats filled under first cut-off list; 2nd list announcement today

DU admission 2021: More than half of seats filled under first cut-off list; 2nd list announcement today

Delhi University admission 2021: In the first cut-off list, prominent colleges in North Campus and even-off campus colleges saw overadmissions to some popular courses
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Livemint

Delhi University (DU) informed that it had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list. The university has nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses

As Delhi University is set to release its second cut-off list on Saturday, the varsity informed that more than half of the seats have been filled under the first cut-off. According to DU, a total of 36,130 students have completed their admission process under the first cut-off list.

Delhi University had released the first cut-off list on October 1. DU informed that it had received a total of 60,904 applications under the first cut-off list. The university has nearly 70,000 seats for undergraduate courses.

In the first cut-off list, prominent colleges in North Campus and even-off campus colleges saw over-admissions to some popular courses and will be treading a cautious path on reducing the marks in the second cut-off.

Hindu College convener Mansih Kansal said they will be closed for most of the courses in the second cut-off list.

"The only courses that will open are BA (Honours) Economics and BCom(Honours). In Political Science (Honours), we have had almost six times the admission as against 20 seats for the unreserved category. In Philosophy (Honours), we have had 100 admissions as against 50 seats and even in Sanskrit (Honours), we have had 51 admissions against 29 seats," he said.

Rajesh Dwivedi, convener, admissions at Aryabhatta College, said they have had overadmissions to Political Science (Honours), a combination of History and Political Science under BA programme and BCom programme.

The Delhi University will be releasing the second cut-off on Saturday with principals warning that the decline in the asking marks won't be more than 0.5% to 1%. Du will be releasing the third cut-off on October 16.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!