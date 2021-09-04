DU admission 2021: Commerce and Science students will require 99% to be eligible for admission to History (Hons), English (Hons) and the BA programme
Delhi University's St Stephen's College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Friday, announcing the highest cut-off of 99.5 per cent for Economics (Hons) for students of Commerce and Humanities.
Commerce and Science students will require 99 per cent to be eligible for admission to History (Hons), English (Hons) and the BA programme.