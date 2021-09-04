Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi University admission 2021: St Stephen releases 1st cut-off list for UG courses; Economics highest at 99.5%

Delhi University admission 2021: St Stephen releases 1st cut-off list for UG courses; Economics highest at 99.5%

A file photo of Delhi University’s St Stephen’s College. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint
1 min read . 05:48 AM IST PTI

DU admission 2021: Commerce and Science students will require 99% to be eligible for admission to History (Hons), English (Hons) and the BA programme 

Delhi University's St Stephen's College released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses on Friday, announcing the highest cut-off of 99.5 per cent for Economics (Hons) for students of Commerce and Humanities.

Commerce and Science students will require 99 per cent to be eligible for admission to History (Hons), English (Hons) and the BA programme.

The cut-off for Humanities students for History, English and the BA Programme stands at 98.25 per cent, 98.7 per cent and 97.75 per cent respectively.

Like last year, the college will not be holding entrance tests due to the coronavirus pandemic, and interviews will be conducted online.

The Delhi University holds merit-based admissions that are done on the basis of cut-offs.

St Stephen's College releases a separate cut-off list which is given 85 per cent weightage, and the remaining 15 per cent to online interviews.

Before the pandemic, the 15 per cent weightage was divided between a written test and an interview.

The college reserves 50 per cent of its seats for Christian candidates.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

