The Delhi University colleges have received nearly 70,000 applications for admissions under the first cut-off list. According to the data shared by the university, among the 60,904 applications, 14,205 were approved on Thursday and 27,006 students have made the payments.

Today, October 8, is the last day for the payments while yesterday was the last day for colleges to approve the application.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava said that they have received nearly 2,000 admissions to 956 seats in the first-cut off list. Almost all the courses will be closed for the unreserved category in the second cut-off list, Srivastava added.

"We will be closed for admissions to Political Science (Honours), History (Honours), Hindi (Honours), BA programme, Philosophy (Honours), etc, and almost all the science courses. I think we will only have seats left in BA (Honours) Economics and BCom (Honours)," the Hindu College principal said.

Miranda House principal Dr Bijaylakshmi Nanda said the college won't open the second cut-off list for Political Science (Honours), Chemistry (Honours), Physics (Honours), and Zoology (Honours). However, seats will remain open in courses like Sociology (Honours), History (Honours), Economics(Honours), and some combinations of BA programme.

Dr Kalpana Bhakuni, principal of Kamala Nehru College, said the picture will be clearer once the final payments are made.

"Every year shows a different trend and this year, we are seeing that the seats for reserved categories are filling up quite fast in our college while there is slow movement on the unreserved seats. We hope that the unreserved seats will be filled up in the second and third cut-off lists," she said.

Maharaja Agrasen College has received 574 applications and 211 students have paid the fees. The college has approved 161 applications and nearly 1991 applications have been rejected.

Delhi University (DU) released the first cut-off list for various undergraduate courses on October 1. DU will release second and third cutoffs will be released on October 9 and on October 16, respectively. Under Delhi University, there are 90 colleges. Around 70,000 seats are there for undergraduate students.

