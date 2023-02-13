Delhi University (DU) admission: CUET mandatory for UG programs. Check eligibility, other requirements
- Candidates have been advised to visit the CUET (UG)-23 website for detailed information on eligibility requirements, syllabi of various test papers
The University of Delhi has said students seeking admission to various undergraduate programs have to appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (Undergraduate) 2023. Candidates have been advised to visit the CUET (UG)-23 website for detailed information on eligibility requirements, syllabi of various test papers, and other relevant details related to registration. The university has also launched its admission website for the academic year 2023-24 (admission.uod.ac.in).
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×