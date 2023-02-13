The University of Delhi has said students seeking admission to various undergraduate programs have to appear in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) (Undergraduate) 2023. Candidates have been advised to visit the CUET (UG)-23 website for detailed information on eligibility requirements, syllabi of various test papers, and other relevant details related to registration. The university has also launched its admission website for the academic year 2023-24 (admission.uod.ac.in).

"In order to seek admission to the Undergraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2023-24, the candidates must appear in CUET (UG) 2023. The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 (cuet.samarth.ac.in) for its Information Bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission in University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET (UG) 2023," the university said in a statement.

The Bulletin of Information for undergraduate programs gives detailed guidelines, Seal Matrix, Program-specific eligibilities of various courses and other relevant information.

"The candidates are advised to refer to the Bulletin before selecting their test papers for CUET(UG) 2023. For admission to the University of Delhi, it is mandatory for the candidate to appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 in those subjects in which he/she is appearing/has passed Class XII," the statement further added.

To help candidates choose their test papers, the Admission Branch has uploaded infographics and video tutorials explaining the registration process.

"Infographics in the form of Illustrative Examples have been uploaded on the website to help candidates choose their test papers as per the requirements of the program-specific eligibility. Video tutorials, in Hindi and English, explaining the registration process, choosing test papers from Sections 1,11 and III and uploading of required documents for CUET(UG) 2023 will be made live soon on the admission website of the University," the statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)