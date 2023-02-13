"In order to seek admission to the Undergraduate programs of the University of Delhi for the academic year 2023-24, the candidates must appear in CUET (UG) 2023. The candidates are advised to refer to the website of CUET (UG)-23 (cuet.samarth.ac.in) for its Information Bulletin, eligibility requirements for admission in University of Delhi, syllabi of various test papers, and other details related to registration to CUET (UG) 2023," the university said in a statement.