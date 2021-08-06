Delhi University, which started admission for the undergraduate courses on August 2, said that more than 1.10 lakh students have registered for the UG courses, so far.

Delhi University said that 10,494 aspirants had registered on the portal for UG courses while 87,912 had registered for postgraduate courses and 12,539 for M.Phil and PhD courses. The registration for postgraduate, MPhil, and PhD courses commenced on July 26.

The registration process for the academic session 2021-22 for the UG courses, for nearly 70,000 seats, will end on August 31.

DU has not yet notified the dates of release of cut-offs, but they are likely to be released between September 8-10.

Besides, Delhi University's St Stephen's College commenced its admission process for various undergraduate courses on August 5.

The Stephen's college has a separate application form and interested candidates have to register on the Delhi University portal and then complete the application process for the college. The last date for applications is August 31.

Like last year, the college will not be holding entrance tests due to the coronavirus pandemic while the interviews will be held online.

The interview has three components: 'Academic', 'Co-curricular' and 'General Awareness and Sense of Values'.

