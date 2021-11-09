Delhi University (DU) on Tuesday released the academic calendar for first year undergraduate students. As per the calendar, classes for first year students will commence from November 22, while exams will be held from March 21 to April 4 next year.

The preparatory break will be from March 11 to March 20, 2022.

For the second semester, classes will start from April 7, with the exams being held from August 5 to August 22. The new session will commence for the students from August 26 next year.

So far, over 68,800 students have secured admission to the university since the first list was declared on October 1.

The Delhi University on Monday released its fifth cut-off list, with some colleges reopening admissions in a few courses for general category students.

The Ramjas College has reopened admissions for BA (Honours) Sanskrit and seats are still available in BCom(Honours) (97.75 per cent), BA(Honours) History (96.75 per cent), BA(honours) Hindi (91.25 per cent), BA(honours) English (97 per cent) and BA(honours) Economics (98.25 per cent).

The Lady Shri Ram College has reopened admissions for BA(Honours) English and BA(Honours) Philosophy at 98.50 per cent and 97 per cent respectively. The cut-off for BA(Honours) Journalism has come down to 98.50 per cent, a decline of 0.50 per cent from the fourth cut-off list.

The Aryabhatta College has reopened admissions for BA(Honours) History for the unreserved category, Political Science (Honours) and B.Com for the OBC category, BSc(honours) Computer Science for the SC category and B A.Programme(Economics and History) for the EWS category.

At Miranda House, only two courses are available for general category students -- BA(Honours) History (98.75 per cent) and BA(Honours) Sociology (97.75 per cent).

The Kirori Mal College still has seats available under BA(Honours) Economics (98.25 per cent), BA(Honours) English (97.25 per cent), BA(honours)History (97.25 per cent).

The admission under the fifth cut-off list commenced from TuesdayThe special cut-off will be released on November 13.

With agency inputs

