Delhi University (DU) colleges reopen, students back on campus after two years
Colleges in the city reopened on Thursday after being shut for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi University colleges were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.

Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus. The decision to reopen the institutions came after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

More details awaited

