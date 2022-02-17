Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi University (DU) colleges reopen, students back on campus after two years

Delhi University (DU) colleges reopen, students back on campus after two years

As Delhi University opens after two years, many fake notices about mode of examination have begun floating around (Photo : Amal KS/HT)
1 min read . 12:10 PM IST Livemint

Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Colleges in the city reopened on Thursday after being shut for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi University colleges were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.

Colleges in the city reopened on Thursday after being shut for almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Delhi University colleges were closed in March 2020 following the outbreak of the coronavirus infection.

Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus. The decision to reopen the institutions came after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Student bodies held protests earlier this month, demanding the reopening of the campus. The decision to reopen the institutions came after a decline in the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

Delhi reported 766 COVID-19 cases along with five fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 1.37 per cent, according to data shared by the Health Department here on Wednesday.

More details awaited

More details awaited

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!