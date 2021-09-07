The University of Delhi (DU) has launched a new programme 'Environmental Education to Environmental Action' under which every student must plant at least one tree anywhere in the country, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

DU vice-chancellor PC Joshi said they have launched environmental action programme under the social responsibility of the university towards the environment.

He further said university aimed to move from environmental education to environmental action. "Each student who takes admission to DU will have to plant a tree and take care of it. The students will give us a progress report of the tree every six months through geotagging," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Joshi said the students could plant trees in their native places and he, along with all the officials of DU, planted a tree in the university on August 15 to kickstart this programme. "We are all monitoring the plants sowed by us," he said.

DU professor and Director of Centre for Himalayan Studies (DCHS) Dinbandhu Sahoo referred to the oxygen shortage in the country during the second wave of Covid crisis and said that India only had 28 trees per person as compared to 422 trees per person in the world.

He said student is an organised body and India has 5-6 crores students. If every student plants one tree, then the number of trees will get doubled within five years. It will not only increase oxygen and quality of living but will also generate employment through a sustainable supply chain, he added.

Sahoo informed that DCHS urged Joshi to institutionalise this programme and make it mandatory for all students, according to the report.

When asked about geotagging, Sahoo said that it will help in keeping a record of the trees planted by the students as geotagging will track the longitudinal and latitudinal location of the place where the tree is planted.

The DU is the first university to implement this programme and urged the other universities to follow in the same steps for a 'greener planet', the professor said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.