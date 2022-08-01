OPEN APP
Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Monday released the admit cards for UG semester II programmes. The admit cards have been released for BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and BCom Hons. The candidates can download the same from the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in. 

The exams would be conducted in August itself and details like exam date, venue etc., are mentioned on the DU SOL Hall Tickets.

Candidates would need their SOL Roll Number and date of birth to download the admit card online.

Here is how to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and other details

Step 4: As the admit card appears, check all the details 

Step 5: Once it is confirmed that all details are 

