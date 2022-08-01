Delhi University (DU) SOL UG Sem II 2022 admit card out: How to download1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2022, 07:30 PM IST
- Candidates would need their SOL Roll Number and date of birth to download the admit card online.
Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Monday released the admit cards for UG semester II programmes. The admit cards have been released for BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and BCom Hons. The candidates can download the same from the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in.