Delhi University (DU) SOL UG Sem II 2022 admit card out: How to download

Delhi University (DU) SOL UG Sem II 2022 admit card out: How to download1 min read . 07:30 PM IST
Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Monday released the admit cards for UG semester II programmes. The admit cards have been released for BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and BCom Hons. The candidates can download the same from the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in.
The exams would be conducted in August itself and details like exam date, venue etc., are mentioned on the DU SOL Hall Tickets.
Candidates would need their SOL Roll Number and date of birth to download the admit card online.
Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning
Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link
Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and other details
Step 4: As the admit card appears, check all the details
Step 5: Once it is confirmed that all details are
