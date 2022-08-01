Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi University (DU) SOL UG Sem II 2022 admit card out: How to download

Delhi University (DU) SOL UG Sem II 2022 admit card out: How to download

Delhi University (DU) SOL UG Sem II 2022 admit card out
1 min read . 07:30 PM ISTLivemint

  • Candidates would need their SOL Roll Number and date of birth to download the admit card online.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Monday released the admit cards for UG semester II programmes. The admit cards have been released for BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and BCom Hons. The candidates can download the same from the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in. 

Delhi University’s School of Open Learning on Monday released the admit cards for UG semester II programmes. The admit cards have been released for BA English Hons., BA Pol Sc Hons., and BCom Hons. The candidates can download the same from the official website - web.sol.du.ac.in. 

The exams would be conducted in August itself and details like exam date, venue etc., are mentioned on the DU SOL Hall Tickets.

The exams would be conducted in August itself and details like exam date, venue etc., are mentioned on the DU SOL Hall Tickets.

Candidates would need their SOL Roll Number and date of birth to download the admit card online.

Candidates would need their SOL Roll Number and date of birth to download the admit card online.

Here is how to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning

Here is how to download the admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website of Delhi University’s School of Open Learning

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 2: On the homepage, click on admit card link

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and other details

Step 3: Enter your Roll Number, Date of Birth and other details

Step 4: As the admit card appears, check all the details 

Step 4: As the admit card appears, check all the details 

Step 5: Once it is confirmed that all details are 

Step 5: Once it is confirmed that all details are 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.