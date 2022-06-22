The Delhi University (DU) will conduct a second phase of semester examinations for students who could not take the paper previously due to the COVID-19 pandemic
Delhi University (DU) students, both undergraduate and postgraduate courses, who could not sit for semester papers earlier owing to COVID and other reasons will be able to take the exams now. DU announced it will conduct a second phase of semester examinations for such students. The university also announced that the registration for the examination will begin from 29 June.
Delhi University conducted the previous round of examinations in the physical mode for all undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in May and June. This was the first time in 2 years that the exams were held in physical form. However, some students could not attend the examination due to various reasons including COVID-19.
Noting the same, DS Rawat, the Dean of Examination, said, "The attendance was around 97 per cent during the examination. Only a few students haven't given the examination due to various reasons. The working Group of the Examinations has decided to conduct the second phase of Examinations."
The notification regarding the announcement reads, the university has decided to conduct the second phase examinations for IV/VI/VIII semester for all under graduate (UG) and post graduate (PG) programmes including students of School of Open Learning (SOL), for "leftover students" who could not write examinations which were held in May/June 2022 due to Covid-19 Pandemic and other reasons.
In the case of students of the School of Open Learning (SOL), separate provision will be made for registration by SOL, the varsity said.
