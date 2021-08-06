The Delhi University will begin classes in the physical mode for science students (both undergraduates and post-graduates programmes) from August 16, Monday.

DU will start the classes for projects and practical work in physical mode, appealing to students and teachers to follow Covid-19 safety protocols.

"Taking note of the decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided that classes and practical/project work with respect to PG and UG programmes students in science courses in the university and its colleges shall be conducted in physical mode with effect from 16.08.2021 observing necessary protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19," an official notification read.

"... therefore all teaching and non-teaching staff shall attend the duties at their workplace with immediate effect," it said, adding all colleges, centres, and departments shall be fully functional.

The online teaching and learning activities would continue for all other academic programmes, it added.

Delhi University (DU) directed the principals of colleges and provosts of hostels to ensure strict adherence to Covid guidelines while providing accommodation for eligible outstation students in consultation with Dean Students' Welfare and proctor of the university.

However, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) has slammed the decision, saying that the varsity had no regard for the safety of students and teachers.

Professor Abha Dev Habib, treasurer of DUTA said that overcrowding in classrooms and labs will act as a hindrance in enforcing social distancing norms. Besides, returning to the city and finding accommodation in just 10 days will be a challenge for outstation students, the professor added.

"Can a notice ask classes for any stream to be held in physical mode? It is easy to write that all protocols should be followed but how to ensure that they are followed or, can be followed," she said.

"In both UG colleges and science departments, there is over crowding in classrooms and labs. The MSc physics department has more students than can be accommodated. Can the university expect students to return to Delhi and find accommodation in 10 days?" she said.

The university has not cared to publish any report on how many students, teachers and karamcharis have been able to get themselves and their families vaccinated, she said.

"The notification declares that Covid cases are decreasing even as there are reports which predict third wave building anytime now. This letter has been issued in complete disregard of the interests of students, teachers, karamcharis," she said.

Delhi University was closed since March last year due to Covid but allowed final year students to return to colleges for accessing labs and take practical classes in February this year. However, the classes were suspended again in April due to the second Covid wave.

