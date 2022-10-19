The University of Delhi has announced the much-awaited first list of the allocation of seats to its undergraduate courses. The first round of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list was released on Wednesday and the students have till 4:59 PM on 21 October to accept the allocated seat.
This year, the list will not be available in the public domain and the candidates can check their seat allocation by logging in to their accounts and checking notifications on course-college allocation.
The candidates who are allocated a seat as per the Allocation Policy stated in the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS 2022) should now choose the ‘accept allocation’ option from the User Action Tab.
After that, colleges will verify the online applications and will give approval if everything is in place. On receiving approval from college principals, the candidates should proceed to pay the fee to confirm their admission and take a printout of the acknowledgment receipt.
The deadline of online payment of the admission fee is 4:59 PM, on 24 October.
The University informed that the candidates must ensure that they have secured their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever offered and only those candidates who are admitted to a program in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds.
The candidates are also advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines.
Supreme Court refused to stay Delhi high court order on St Stephen's plea
The University had deferred the announcement of the list on Tuesday as Supreme Court was hearing an appeal of St Stephen's College, against Delhi high court order.
The apex court refused to stay the Delhi high order and asked St Stephen's College to follow the admission rules prescribed by Delhi University. “We find no reason to stay the judgment, therefore the application for interim relief is dismissed," a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and C T Ravikumar said.
