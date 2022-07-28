According to a Delhi University notification, “the University of Delhi has constituted a committee to study, discuss and revisit provisions related to the student-teacher ratio and size of the student groups for lectures/practicals/tutorials." The Delhi University is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which bagged the second and third positions, respectively, in the NIRF under the university category. Prakash Singh, the head of the newly-formed committee, said the body is an outcome of the NIRF ranking, noting, "these exercises are the outcome of that (NIRF) ranking. We have been publishing a lot. You will be surprised to know that our publication ratio is much more than our other universities but we are placed on the 13th. It is also an alarming situation for us."

