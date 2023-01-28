A day after ruckus outside the Arts faculty building of Delhi University, the University administration has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the matter. On Friday, some commotion erupted outside the building of Arts faculty after some students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi.

The committee will be chaired by DU Proctor Rajini Abbi and will include Professor Ajay Kumar Singh of the Department of Commerce, Professor Manoj Kumar Singh, Joint Proctor, Professor Sanjoy Roy of the Department of Social Work, Professor Rama, Principal of Hansraj College, Professor Dinesh Khattar, Principal of Kirorimal College, and Gaje Singh, Chief Security Officer, the notification from the University said.

Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh has formed the committee to enforce discipline and maintain law and order inside the campus of Delhi University. The committee will submit its report to the office of the vice-chancellor by 5:00 PM on 30 January.

"The Committee may specifically look into the incident of the 27th of January, 2023 which occurred outside the Faculty of Arts and opposite gate No. 4, University of Delhi," the notification from the university said.

Delhi Police has detained 24 students affiliated with the National Students Union of India (NSUI) from outside the Arts faculty building and the area around the North Campus of Delhi University has been under heavy police deployment to tackle any sort of eventuality.

The university has maintained that “outsiders" were trying to screen the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi and the police were called to ensure the maintenance of law and order.

"We got to know that some students were trying to screen the documentary, so our proctor informed the police. There were many outsiders among those who tried to screen the film," Registrar Vikas Gupta told the news agency PTI.

“Police arrived to uphold the law-and-order situation in the region," Gupta added.

(With inputs from PTI)