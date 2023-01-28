Delhi University forms seven-member panel to probe ruckus over BBC documentary on PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 03:23 PM IST
- Delhi Police has detained 24 students affiliated with the National Students Union of India (NSUI) from outside the Arts faculty building
A day after ruckus outside the Arts faculty building of Delhi University, the University administration has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the matter. On Friday, some commotion erupted outside the building of Arts faculty after some students attempted to screen the controversial BBC documentary on PM Modi.
