A student was found dead near a Delhi University college in South Delhi on Friday. The girl, identified as Nargis and a student of Kamala Nehru College, was hit on her head with an iron rod by her cousin for refusing marriage. Her body was found at a park in Malviya Nagar near Aurobindo College. Police have also the iron rod near the girl’s body. The victim, 22-year-old Nargis, and the accused, who has been identified as Irfan were cousins.

“| We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod," DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said, adding, “There are injuries on the deceased's head." Chandan Chowdhary, DCP South Delhi, said that the girl’s family had refused to get them married as Irfan, who worked as a delivery boy, did not have a stable income. Since the marriage plan was called off, the girl had stopped talking to him. Upset over the wedding being called off, 28-year-old Irfan killed Nargis by attacking her with an iron rod.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South Delhi, says, "The entire issue basically has a love angle & denial for marriage. The victim and the accused are cousins. The deceased's family had refused the boy for marriage since he was unemployed...Subsequently, the girl stopped talking to him...The boy was mentally disturbed...and therefore committed this crime today...He worked as a delivery boy and knew where the girl was taking coaching from. The accused has been identified as Irfan..."

Irfan has been apprehended by the police.

The girl’s father has demanded a death penalty for the accused. He broke down while talking to the media and said, “We need death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter…I won’t leave him."