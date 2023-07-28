comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 28 2023 15:51:28
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 210 3.96%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.55 0.63%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,644.8 -1.72%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 635.2 -1.66%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 398.75 -0.34%
Business News/ News / India/  Delhi University student murdered with an iron road for refusing marriage, killer arrested
Back

A student was found dead near a Delhi University college in South Delhi on Friday. The girl, identified as Nargis and a student of Kamala Nehru College, was hit on her head with an iron rod by her cousin for refusing marriage. Her body was found at a park in Malviya Nagar near Aurobindo College. Police have also the iron rod near the girl’s body. The victim, 22-year-old Nargis, and the accused, who has been identified as Irfan were cousins.

“| We received information that the body of a 25-year-old girl was found near Aurbindo College in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod," DCP South Chandan Chowdhary said, adding, “There are injuries on the deceased's head."

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP South Delhi, said that the girl’s family had refused to get them married as Irfan, who worked as a delivery boy, did not have a stable income. Since the marriage plan was called off, the girl had stopped talking to him. Upset over the wedding being called off, 28-year-old Irfan killed Nargis by attacking her with an iron rod.

Chandan Chowdhary, DCP, South Delhi, says, "The entire issue basically has a love angle & denial for marriage. The victim and the accused are cousins. The deceased's family had refused the boy for marriage since he was unemployed...Subsequently, the girl stopped talking to him...The boy was mentally disturbed...and therefore committed this crime today...He worked as a delivery boy and knew where the girl was taking coaching from. The accused has been identified as Irfan..."

Irfan has been apprehended by the police.

The girl’s father has demanded a death penalty for the accused. He broke down while talking to the media and said, “We need death penalty for the accused, nothing less. I had only one daughter…I won’t leave him."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Related Premium Stories
ask better questions
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Jul 2023, 06:55 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout