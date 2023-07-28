A student was found dead near a Delhi University college in South Delhi on Friday. The girl, identified as Nargis and a student of Kamala Nehru College, was hit on her head with an iron rod by her cousin for refusing marriage. Her body was found at a park in Malviya Nagar near Aurobindo College. Police have also the iron rod near the girl’s body. The victim, 22-year-old Nargis, and the accused, who has been identified as Irfan were cousins.

