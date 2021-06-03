Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi University may start registration for admission to UG courses on July 15

Delhi University may start registration for admission to UG courses on July 15

Every year, the colleges of Delhi University declare cut-offs for courses, and students meeting the criteria apply to the respective colleges
1 min read . 07:54 PM IST Livemint

  • DU admission: the Delhi University's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi said that they would adjust the admission process without compromising on merit
  • Last year, the admission process at DU was done completely online due to the first wave of coronavirus

The University of Delhi is most likely to start its registration process for admission to undergraduate courses on July 15, a senior varsity official told the PTI news agency on Thursday.

The official has anticipated that before July 15, all school boards would declare their Class 12 board results.

"The varsity is likely to commence the registration process by July 15. We anticipate that by that time most of the boards will not only decide what they are going to do but will also declare their results," said Rajeev Gupta, Chairman, Admissions, DU.

Yesterday, the Delhi University's acting vice-chancellor P C Joshi said that they would adjust the admission process without compromising on merit.

He suggested the Central Universities Common Entrance Test method for the admission process as it will be based on pan-India merit.

"DU will not compromise on the merit. We will adjust to the new situation and see what method is to be developed. We will wait and see what are the criterion that the boards come out for evaluation of students," the DU VC said.

The VC's statement has come after the Centre cancelled CBSE and the CICSE Class 12 board exams because of the Covid-19 crisis.

Every year, the colleges of Delhi University declare cut-offs for courses, and students meeting the criteria apply to the respective colleges. The DU cutoffs are largely based on the CBSE 12th board results.

Last year, the admission process at DU was done completely online due to the first wave of coronavirus.

