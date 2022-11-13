Delhi University release third list of seat allocation, info on spot admissions

The University of Delhi, on Sunday, released the third seat for seat allocation according to its new admission policy of the common seat allocation system (CSAS). The number of admissions to the University has now reached more than 61,000 out of a total of 70,000 seats.
Along with the regular admissions based on merit, the University will also give admissions to students in other categories like supernumerary quotas, including extracurricular activities (ECA), sports, CW (children and widows of armed forces), and Kashmiri migrants, etc., in this round of admissions.
"The third CSAS allocation list has been declared. The candidates will be given a two-day window from November 14 to 15 to accept the allocated seats," the registrar of Delhi University Vikas Gupta told the news agency PTI.
The respective colleges will go through the verification and approval process of the online applications from 14 to 16 November and the last date for submission of fees by the candidates is 17 November.
Moreover, after the conclusion of the third round of admissions, the University will open an upgrade window for only supernumerary seats and Christian candidates for admissions in two colleges- St. Stephens College and Jesus and Mary College. This process will go on from 18 November to 19 November.
"Candidates who would have chosen to take admission in any of the supernumerary quotas and wish to opt for an upgrade in the subsequent round of that particular supernumerary quota can do so from 10 am Friday (November 18) to 4:59 pm Saturday. Such candidates will be considered for an upgrade in the supernumerary quota only," the registrar said.
From 21 November, the University will start the admissions under the first spot round, after declaring the vacant seats on 20 November. The list of admissions for the first spot round will be released on 23 November, for which candidates will make their choices from 24 to 26 November and the last date for the payment of fees will be 27 November. The University can announce more rounds of spot admissions based on the vacancy of seats.
"On the declaration of the first spot admission round, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except supernumerary upgrades)," the registrar said.
"Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first spot admission round. In order to be considered in a spot admission round, a candidate will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard," he added.
