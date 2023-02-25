Delhi University represents India in all its richness and diversity: Prez Murmu
Delhi University community should feel duty-bound to lead other universities in the country on parameters of excellence, and thereby, earn a place among globally comparable institutions of higher learning
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said that Delhi University represented India in all its richness and diversity, adding that there was a bit of the institution in every area of excellence in the country and abroad.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×