Delhi University represents India in all its richness and diversity: Prez Murmu

“Among their classmates too, there may be many such students from whose family or village no one would have been able to get university level education before them. Such students are very talented and hardworking. They come to the University with great enthusiasm to fulfill their dreams. Sometimes they become victims of ‘inferiority complex’. This should not happen in any sensitive society. It is the responsibility of teachers and other students to encourage such first-generation university students," Murmu added.

