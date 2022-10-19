Delhi University Second Merit List 2022: Date of the second list, how to access?2 min read . Updated: 19 Oct 2022, 06:34 PM IST
After the announcement of first round list, the Delhi University will soon announce second merit list for 2022
After the announcement of first round list, the Delhi University will soon announce second merit list for 2022
Delhi University announced its first round of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list on Wednesday and candidates who are allotted a seat can carry on with their admission formalities. The candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first round should also not worry as the University will announce its second round list on 30 October.