Delhi University announced its first round of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list on Wednesday and candidates who are allotted a seat can carry on with their admission formalities. The candidates who have not been allotted seats in the first round should also not worry as the University will announce its second round list on 30 October.

The last date for online payment of admission fees in the first round is 24 October and the next day, on 25 October, the University will display the course-wise vacant seats.

The candidates will then get a chance to re-order their preferences according to the updated vacancies of seats from 25 October to 4:59 PM on 27 October.

After this, the University will release the second round of the CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System) list on 30 October. The candidates will then get till 1 November to accept the allotted seat. The concerned colleges will verify and approve the admission by 2 November and candidates getting admission to the second list can pay the fee by 3 November.

The University informed that the candidates must ensure that they have secured their admission to the seat allocated to them, whenever offered and only those candidates who are admitted to a program in a college will be able to opt for upgradation in subsequent rounds.

The candidates are also advised not to be in a haste and, at the same time, not to wait for the deadlines.

A similar process will be followed for the third round of the admissions in which mid-entries will also be allowed. The University will also start spot allocation rounds from 17 November.

The admission process, which began on 12 September, is being conducted in three phases: The first phase is to apply to the university, the second phase is preference filling and the third phase is seat allotment-cum-admission.