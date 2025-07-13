Delhi University student from Tripura goes missing, last contacted family on July 7. Who is Sneha Debnath?

The mysterious disappearance of Sneha Debnath, a 19-year-old student at Delhi University, has rocked the nation, prompting the Chief Minister of her hometown, Tripura, to now intervene personally.

Tripura CM Manik Saha has issued instructions for immediate and appropriate action on the matter.

“The report of Miss Sneha Debnath, a resident of Sabroom, who has reportedly gone missing in New Delhi, has come to the notice of the Chief Minister's Office. Following this, necessary instructions have been promptly issued to the police to take immediate and appropriate action,” Tripura CMO said in a statement posted on its official social media account.

Who is Sneha Debnath? Sneha Debnath is a 19-year-old girl from Sabroom in South Tripura district.

Sneha, a student of Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, Delhi University, last spoke with her family on July 7.

According to her family, Sneha called her mother at 5:56 a.m. on July 7 to inform her that she was heading to Sarai Rohilla station to meet a friend named Pitunia.

The concern escalated when her phone was found switched off by 8:45 a.m., and it was later confirmed that Pitunia did not meet Sneha that morning, as planned.

Her family said Sneha left without any of her belongings and has not withdrawn any money in the past four months. Her bank account remains untouched.

What is the latest in the case? Her family was able to trace the cab driver, who confirmed that he had dropped her near the Signature Bridge.

Delhi's Signature Bridge is known for safety concerns and poor CCTV coverage. The absence of surveillance footage in the area has severely hampered investigators' reconstruction of Sneha's final movements.

On July 9, the Delhi Police Crime Branch, with assistance from the NDRF, conducted an extensive search within a seven-kilometre radius of the Signature Bridge area. However, the search yielded no concrete leads.