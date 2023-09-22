DUSU voting today: Delhi traffic police issues advisory

DUSU polls take place after two years, with 24 candidates competing, and major student organisations participating.

The traffic police released a notification on Friday, advising commuters to steer clear of specific routes due to the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls.

Taking to X, Delhi Traffic Police said, "Today on dated 22.09.2023 DUSU election is to held in Delhi North Campus, Delhi University. Commuters are advised to avoid following route for their convenience: 1. There is No Entry for Commercial Vehicles in Delhi University area. 2. Chhatra Marg is completely closed for all Motorists."

Meanwhile, DUSU election has commenced, with voting underway for students attending day classes. Students in evening classes will have their opportunity to vote starting at 3 pm. Voting for day class students will continue until 1 pm, while evening class students can cast their votes until 7:30 pm, PTI reported.

Vote counting is scheduled to occur on Saturday.

The last Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) polls took place in 2019. Subsequent elections in 2020 and 2021 were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and potential disruptions to the academic calendar prevented the election from being held in 2022.

For this year's student body election, a total of twenty-four candidates are competing.

Various student organizations, including the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress's students' wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI), and the All India Students' Association (AISA), affiliated with the CPI-ML (Liberation), have put forth candidates for all four available positions.

In the 2019 DUSU polls, the ABVP secured victory in three out of the four available seats.

Approximately one lakh students are eligible to participate in this election, which often serves as a launching pad for aspiring politicians.

The DUSU functions as the primary representative body for numerous Delhi University colleges and academic departments. Additionally, each college conducts its own student union elections, which take place on an annual basis.

