Delhi University teachers threatens to intensify protests over funds

The Delhi University teachers have threatened to intensify their protests against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over the non-release of funds to 12 colleges funded by it.

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) questioned the formation of a committee by the city government to analyse the utilization of funds by the colleges.

"What is the point of the formation of the committee? The committee will find those things that have already been furnished by the colleges through their budgets that are approved by the governing bodies that have elected members from the Aam Aadmi Party?" DUTA president AK Bhagi said.

Bhagi said they had started an online petition to Delhi LG Anil Baijal over the issue that received 6,000 signatures from teachers.

"We have submitted the petition to LG's office," he added.

He shared that the DUTA Executive will meet on Saturday to discuss ways to intensify their stir over the issue.

The Delhi government and the 12 colleges have been locked in a tussle over the release of funds for a long time.

On Monday, the Delhi government constituted a seven-member committee to look into the utilisation and management of funds of the 12 Delhi University colleges funded by the AAP dispensation.

The committee has been directed to submit its report by February 8.

The committee will be chaired by professor Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Delhi University and comprises Vikas Gupta, Registrar of the University.

Other members include principals of Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, and Maharaja Agrasen College along with Chairpersons of Governing bodies of Acharya Narendra Dev College and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College.

