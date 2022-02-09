In view of a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi University has decided to reopen offline classes for all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses from February 17, 2022, the DU registrar's office said in an official order today.

The outstation students are advised to plan to reach Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period three days before reporting to their respective colleges or departments, the letter said.

The libraries and labs and canteens of the university, the college will be open from February 17 and they will have to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC. The deans of faculties or department heads or principals of colleges or directors of institutions will have to ensure that all the teaching, non-teaching staff and students follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the official order said.

Delhi University to reopen offline classes for all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses from February 17, 2022 pic.twitter.com/fAHK7uDK5C — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

