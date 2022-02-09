OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Delhi University to restart offline classes for all courses from Feb 17. Details
Listen to this article

In view of a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases across Delhi-NCR, the Delhi University has decided to reopen offline classes for all the undergraduate and post-graduate courses from February 17, 2022, the DU registrar's office said in an official order today.

The outstation students are advised to plan to reach Delhi in such a manner that they are able to complete the isolation period three days before reporting to their respective colleges or departments, the letter said.

The libraries and labs and canteens of the university, the college will be open from February 17 and they will have to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC. The deans of faculties or department heads or principals of colleges or directors of institutions will have to ensure that all the teaching, non-teaching staff and students follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the official order said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout