Delhi University to restart offline classes for all courses from Feb 17. Details

The libraries and labs and canteens of the university, the college will be open from February 17 and they will have to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by DDMA, MHA, MOHFW and UGC. The deans of faculties or department heads or principals of colleges or directors of institutions will have to ensure that all the teaching, non-teaching staff and students follow Covid appropriate behaviour, the official order said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}