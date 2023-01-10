Delhi University to revamp its central library this March

With an aim to provide students with better reading material, Delhi University is planning to revamp its central library at a cost of ₹110 crore to increase the seating capacity from 600 to more than 4,000, a varsity official said on Monday.
The plan was approved last month by the executive council, the highest decision-making body of DU, according to the news agency PTI.
It is expected that the university will lay the foundation stone for the expansion project of DU's central library in March this year, said the official adding that the new library will be ready by 2025.
The new library will be built in place of the current building by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the official informed.
He further explained that the revamped library will be four-storeyed and cover an area of 16,000 square metres.
"The library will be expanded vertically and horizontally and will be spread over an area of 16,000 sq metres. The building will have a G 3 floor," the official told PTI.
"It will have seven elevators and will be able to accommodate 4,000 students at a time. At present, the library has a seating arrangement for 600 students," he added.
"We want more students to come. We want the library to be a happening place. We want students to have better facilities. Through this, the students will be able to avail more reading material and have a better sitting area," the official stated.
Unlike the current library, the official said that the new library will be digitized to provide quality online material to students, as per PTI reports.
"The library will be digitized accordingly. With the changing learning mode, it is on the university to develop and provide quality material. The university is working on preparing archiving unit. The library will also have a facilitation centre to provide the study material," he said.
To ensure that the students do not face issues during the construction of the library, the official said that first a new building will be prepared and the study material will be shifted there and then the vertical expansion of the current building will be done.
