The Delhi University might announce the first cut-off list schedule this week, according to the varsity's official. As per the media reports, DU might release its first cut-off on October 1. Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university's admission committee said, "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule."

According to the PTI news agency, the university is planning to release a cut-off schedule for at least five cut-offs by September-end.

A college principal told the news agency that they have started holding meetings at their level to analyse the cut-off trend. Most of the college principals said that the cut-offs will be higher this time as large number of students have scored above 95% in the CBSE board exams.

Until now, Delhi University's St Stephen's College has only released its first cut-off list for undergraduate courses. The college announced the highest cut-off of 99.5% for Economics (Hons). Whereas the cut-off for Humanities students for History, English and the BA Programme stands at 98.25%, 98.7% and 97.75% respectively.

Over 2.87 lakh students have applied for Delhi University's undergraduate courses this year. However, the application this year is low as compared to last year. In 2020, DU received 3.53 lakh applications.

Among the 2.87 lakh application, roughly 2.29 lakh applicants are from CBSE-affiliated schools, followed by Board of School Education Haryana (9,918), Council for the Indian School Certification Examination (9,659) and UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education (8,007), PTI agency reported.

