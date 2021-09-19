Delhi University UG-admission 2021: Check latest update on first cut-off list

The Delhi University might announce the first cut-off list schedule this week, according to the varsity's official. As per the media reports, DU might release its first cut-off on October 1. Professor Rajeev Gupta, chairman of the university's admission committee said, "We will finalise the cut-off schedule very soon. October 1 is a tentative date for the first cut-off. We plan to release the cut-off on that day. We will be holding meetings with college principals and nodal officers to finalise the schedule."