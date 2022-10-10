DU UG admission 2022: Registration date extended till 12 Oct. Details here

The university further informed that they will declare date first seat allocation list for Undergraduate courses on 18 October, the second list on 25 October and the third list on 4 November.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi University on Monday announced that the date for Undergraduate admission registration and college preference choosing have been extended till 12 October.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi University on Monday announced that the date for Undergraduate admission registration and college preference choosing have been extended till 12 October.
The university further informed that they will declare date first seat allocation list for Undergraduate courses on 18 October, the second list on 25 October and the third list on 4 November.
The university further informed that they will declare date first seat allocation list for Undergraduate courses on 18 October, the second list on 25 October and the third list on 4 November.
Before the announcement of the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college. "After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences," the varsity said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Before the announcement of the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college. "After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences," the varsity said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centers. The programs include 206 combinations of BA program courses. The University is ensuring a smooth process as it has established a new system of admissions this year, into its colleges.
The admissions are open for 79 UG programs across 67 colleges, departments, and centers. The programs include 206 combinations of BA program courses. The University is ensuring a smooth process as it has established a new system of admissions this year, into its colleges.
The first and second phases of the admission, which were supposed to be concluded by Monday, have been extended by two days. The university has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed phase I and phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields.
The first and second phases of the admission, which were supposed to be concluded by Monday, have been extended by two days. The university has also opened a correction window for candidates who have already completed phase I and phase II and wish to edit or modify certain fields.
The correction window too will be open till 04.59 pm Wednesday, said the varsity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The correction window too will be open till 04.59 pm Wednesday, said the varsity.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mid-entry admissions have been introduced to assist candidates who did not apply within the deadline. Aspirants in this category can apply by paying a ₹1,000 mid-entry fee.
Mid-entry admissions have been introduced to assist candidates who did not apply within the deadline. Aspirants in this category can apply by paying a ₹1,000 mid-entry fee.
The University had also announced that, in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20% extra seats for candidates from the unreserved category- OBC-NCL, EWS categories and also 30% in SC, ST, PWBD categories.
The University had also announced that, in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20% extra seats for candidates from the unreserved category- OBC-NCL, EWS categories and also 30% in SC, ST, PWBD categories.