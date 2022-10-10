DU UG admission 2022: Registration date extended till 12 Oct. Details here

Before the announcement of the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round, the university said it will release a 'Simulated List' on Friday through which the candidates will be able to assess their probabilities of securing admission to a programme in a college. "After the declaration of the 'Simulated List', two more days will also be provided to the candidates to reorder their preferences," the varsity said in a statement.

