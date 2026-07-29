Delhi University's St Stephen's College bans shorts on campus, students call it 'moral policing'

A circular issued by Delhi University's St Stephen's College prohibited students from wearing shorts in some parts of the campus, sparking mass protests on Tuesday, with many students defying the order on the first day of the new academic session, reported Hindustan Times. The administration has also banned smoking across the campus, declaring it a smoke-free zone.

As reported by The Times of India, students termed the policy “moral policing” and described it as an intrusion into personal freedom, directly infringing on their choice of clothing.

Faculty and students said the college had discouraged wearing shorts for years, but this is the first time a formal ban has been issued.

Unwritten rule made official The circular, dated 26 July, contained an order by college principal Susan Ellias banning shorts across most of the campus, including classrooms, the chapel, the dining hall, tutorials, the assembly hall and the libraries. “All juniors are required to strictly adhere to the campus regulations,” it said.

A third-year student speaking to TOI on condition of anonymity said that wearing shorts was previously discouraged as part of an unwritten “college tradition”.

Another student, who also requested anonymity, told TOI that this practice specifically inconveniences members of the college's sports teams, saying, “Students returning from sports practice have at times been denied entry into the mess because they were wearing shorts.”

A faculty member, however, dismissed the notice as of “little consequence,” adding that “in nearly three decades of teaching there, I have never seen anyone being punished for wearing shorts.” The college's rulebook requires students to be decently dressed on campus but doesn't explicitly list any banned garments, the faculty member said.

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Push towards cleanliness The circular also designated the campus as a “smoke-free zone,” warning that “Any violation of this rule would result in strict disciplinary action.” This appears to be a part of a college-wide push for greater cleanliness, as the circular outlined that students must “maintain campus cleanliness by using the provided litter or trash bins.”