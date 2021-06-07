Delhi will start its unlocking process from today and markets will partially open up. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced that metro services will be resumed from today with conditions.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic

Delhi Unlock 2.0: Here's what's allowed and what's not

- Shops and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen on odd-even basis. They will be allowed to operate from 10 AM to 8 PM.

- Shops selling essential items and pharmacies have not been included in the ambit of this odd-even arrangement and can open all days of the week.

- Delhi Metro will resume operations at 50 per cent capacity.

- DMRC in its press release on Saturday stated that no standing passengers would be allowed inside the metro rail and in order to ensure social distancing and compliance only 50 per cent seating will be permitted inside trains.

- In public sector officer, Group A officials can work from office on all days, but other categories under them can work at only 50 per cent capacity.

-Those in essential services can work at 100 per cent capacity. HoDs will take a call on designating essential services and finalising rosters.

-Private offices can reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 9 AM to 5 P, but have been urged to work from home as much as possible. Companies have been asked to opt for staggered shifts to minimise crowding.

-Deliveries by e-commerce platforms will continue.





