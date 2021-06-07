Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Unlock 2.0 from today: Metro, mall, shops to open. Detailed guidelines here

Delhi Unlock 2.0 from today: Metro, mall, shops to open. Detailed guidelines here

Premium
Shops being marked with odd and even numbers as an arrangement before the second phase of unlocking in New Delhi on Sunday.
1 min read . 07:08 AM IST Livemint

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic

Delhi will start its unlocking process from today and markets will partially open up. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced that metro services will be resumed from today with conditions.

Delhi will start its unlocking process from today and markets will partially open up. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had announced that metro services will be resumed from today with conditions.

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic

TRENDING STORIES See All

The national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Delhi Unlock 2.0: Here's what's allowed and what's not

- Shops and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen on odd-even basis. They will be allowed to operate from 10 AM to 8 PM.

- Shops selling essential items and pharmacies have not been included in the ambit of this odd-even arrangement and can open all days of the week.

- Delhi Metro will resume operations at 50 per cent capacity.

- DMRC in its press release on Saturday stated that no standing passengers would be allowed inside the metro rail and in order to ensure social distancing and compliance only 50 per cent seating will be permitted inside trains.

- In public sector officer, Group A officials can work from office on all days, but other categories under them can work at only 50 per cent capacity.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

-Those in essential services can work at 100 per cent capacity. HoDs will take a call on designating essential services and finalising rosters.

-Private offices can reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 9 AM to 5 P, but have been urged to work from home as much as possible. Companies have been asked to opt for staggered shifts to minimise crowding.

-Deliveries by e-commerce platforms will continue.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!