Delhi Unlock 2.0: More relaxations will come into effect from today after the Covid-19 cases reduced significantly in the national capital. Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that the lockdown will continue in Delhi by easing upon a few restrictions. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi had begun the unlocking process in a phased manner from May 31.

Delhi Unlock 2.0: Here is your 10-point cheatsheet

1) Shops in malls, markets, market complexes, standalone shops and neighbourhood shops will open with the restrictions of even-odd and timings.

2) Liquor shops will be allowed on an even-odd basis and within prescribed timings.

3) Cinemas and theatres, restaurants (except home delivery/take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, saloons, beauty parlours and any shop pertaining to entertainment/amusement services have not been permitted to operate.

4) Delhi Metro, which was suspended since May 10, will also resume services with 50 per cent capacity.

5) The private offices will also be allowed to function with 50 per cent staff.

6) "In government offices, Group A staff will be allowed to function with 100 per cent capacity while group B with 50 per cent staff," the Chief Minister had said.

7) The revenue services in a district-like registry will be functional. Self-employed persons such as electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers are already allowed vide DDMA order dated April 25, 2021.

8) The government had said that a decision will be taken soon regarding the opening up of gyms, spas, salons in the city.

9) The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then.

10) On Sunday, Delhi reported 381 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours. The national capital is witnessing a steady decline in daily coronavirus cases since the last few weeks and the active cases in Delhi stand at 5,889 which is the lowest after March 25.









