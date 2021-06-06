A day before lockdown restrictions are eased in the national capital, Delhi Police officials briefed shopkeepers about Covid guidelines. As businesses get ready to reopen from Monday on odd-even basis, police officials also numbered the shops in the city to avoid confusion.

Shops and nearby areas have been sanitised ahead of their reopening tomorrow. Shop owners have been advised to put up social distancing markers before resuming operations.

"Police told us challans will be issued if circles are not made outside shops," chief of Sarojni Nagar Mini-Market Trader Association told news agency ANI.

Delhi: Sanitisation has been done & shops have been marked even-odd at Sarojini Nagar Market, ahead of reopening of shops tomorrow



"Police told us that challans will be issued if circles are not made outside shops," says the chief of Sarojni Nagar Mini-Market Trader Association. pic.twitter.com/KkB7Ta3cYH — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021





Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the lockdown announced last week will remain in effect till 5 AM on Monday next week. While some restrictions will remain, relaxations will be provided in several activities in order to bring back the economy on track, he had said.

Among the relaxations announced, shopping malls and shops have been allowed to reopen on odd-even basis, meaning half the shops will open on one day and the other half on the other day. They will be allowed to operate between 10 AM and 8 PM.

Delhi Police briefed shopkeepers on COVID guidelines and got shops marked even-odd in several markets today.



As part of the unlocking process, markets will partially open up from tomorrow pic.twitter.com/S5fbXhvkXF — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2021





Pharmacies and shops selling essential goods, including educational books and stationery, fans, etc., have been allowed to open all days of the week, without any timing restrictions.

