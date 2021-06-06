OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi Unlock 2.0: Ahead of reopening, police numbers shops on odd-even basis

A day before lockdown restrictions are eased in the national capital, Delhi Police officials briefed shopkeepers about Covid guidelines. As businesses get ready to reopen from Monday on odd-even basis, police officials also numbered the shops in the city to avoid confusion.

Shops and nearby areas have been sanitised ahead of their reopening tomorrow. Shop owners have been advised to put up social distancing markers before resuming operations.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

"Police told us challans will be issued if circles are not made outside shops," chief of Sarojni Nagar Mini-Market Trader Association told news agency ANI.


Earlier this week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced that the lockdown announced last week will remain in effect till 5 AM on Monday next week. While some restrictions will remain, relaxations will be provided in several activities in order to bring back the economy on track, he had said.

Among the relaxations announced, shopping malls and shops have been allowed to reopen on odd-even basis, meaning half the shops will open on one day and the other half on the other day. They will be allowed to operate between 10 AM and 8 PM.


Pharmacies and shops selling essential goods, including educational books and stationery, fans, etc., have been allowed to open all days of the week, without any timing restrictions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

RELATED STORIES
Delhi Metro to resume its services with 50% capacity from Monday (June 7). (PTI)

Delhi unlocking: AIIMS doctor expresses concern over resumption of metro service

1 min read . 06 Jun 2021
A girl passing near the graffiti wall at Airoli in Mumbai (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Maharashtra lockdown: State releases fresh set of Covid guidelines. Details here

3 min read . 30 May 2021
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout