Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced second tranche of guidelines for lifting lockdown measures in the national capital on Saturday. Announcing that the Covid situation is under control in the city, Kejriwal emphasised on bringing economic activities back on track.

Kejriwal mentioned that less than 500 cases in the past 24 hours and positivity rate has simmered down to 0.5 per cent. As and when situation further improves, more relaxations will be announced, he added.

"The lockdown announced last week will continue till 5 AM on Monday next week. Lockdown will continue even after this but relaxation will be provided in several activities," the Delhi CM said.

Delhi government had allowed construction and industrial activities to resume last week.

In the recent unlock guidelines for Delhi, shops and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen on odd-even basis, Kejriwal said. Delhi Metro will also resume operations at 50 per cent capacity.

Here's a look at what will be open from next week in Delhi:

Shops and shopping malls will be allowed to reopen on odd-even basis, which means half the shops will open on one day and the other half on the next day. They will be allowed to operate from 10 AM to 8 PM. Shops selling essential items and pharmacies have not been included in the ambit of this odd-even arrangement and can open all days of the week. Delhi Metro will resume operations at 50 per cent capacity. In public sector officer, Group A officials can work from office on all days, but other categories under them can work at only 50 per cent capacity. Those in essential services can work at 100 per cent capacity. HoDs will take a call on designating essential services and finalising rosters. Private offices can reopen with 50 per cent capacity from 9 AM to 5 P, but have been urged to work from home as much as possible. Companies have been asked to opt for staggered shifts to minimise crowding. Deliveries by e-commerce platforms will continue.

Preparations for Covid third wave

Preparations to counter the probable third wave of Covid infections are on in full swing in Delhi, Kejriwal said. We commenced preparations with a prospective next peak of 37,000 cases, he added.

A pediatric task force has been formed to take care of Covid-fighting measures with children in focus, Kejriwal said.

To remedy oxygen shortage if and when the next wave comes, 420 tonnes oxygen storage capacity will be formed, the Delhi CM said. Indraprastha Gas Agency has been roped in for producing 150 tonnes of oxygen, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics