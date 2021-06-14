Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced further ease in Covid-related restrictions in the city. The CM announced the resumption of all economic activities except some that will continue in a restricted manner. While announcing the easing of restrictions for Delhi Unlock 3.0, Delhi CM Kejriwal said this will be done on a trial basis for a week and if cases increase, stricter restrictions will be imposed . Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that had swept the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with oxygen supply shortage adding to the woes.

Delhi Unlock 3.0: What's allowed from today

Markets, malls and market complexes allowed to reopen on odd-even basis, will now open on all days, from 10 am to 8 pm.

Restaurants will reopen with 50 per cent capacity.

There will be one weekly market per municipal zone from June 14.

Salons, beauty parlours, barber shops closed since the imposition of lockdown on April 19, will also reopen.

Religious places will reopen.

"All activities, except certain prohibited ones, will be allowed from 5 am on Monday. There are also certain restricted or partly allowed activities announced last week that will continue," Kejriwal said in an online briefing.

Delhi Unlock 3.0: What will remain closed

Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes, cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, gyms, spas, Yoga institutes, swimming pools, auditoriums, banquet halls, amusement and water parks, and public parks and gardens will continue to be closed till 5 am on June 21, according to an order issued by Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

All social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural/religious, festival-related and other gatherings and congregations, stadia, sports complexes barring those used for training or any national or international event, business to business exhibitions, are also prohibited.

No weekly market will be allowed on roadsides. It will have to be set up at suitable grounds where precautions against COVID-19 could be maintained.

There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of persons and goods, and no separate permission or e-pass will be required for such movements.

Delhi Unlock 3.0: Delhi Metro

Delhi Metro officials said services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks in view of the improved Covid situation in the national capital, albeit with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters.

The DMRC, in a statement, said, "Delhi Metro services will continue with 50 per cent seating capacity only as per guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

"Passengers will be allowed to travel by seating only on alternate seats with no provision for standing travel till further directions," a senior official said.

Partly allowed activities announced in Delhi Unlock 2.0

The partly allowed activities announced last week and earlier, including the opening of government and private offices with 50 per cent staff, marriages at home or in the court, operation of Delhi Metro trains and public transport buses with 50 per cent seating capacity, permission for a gathering of 20 persons during funerals, running of autos, e-rickshaws and other last-mile vehicles, will continue up to June 21 morning, it added.

Delhi Covid-19 tally

The national capital recorded 255 new COVID-19 cases and 23 fatalities, the lowest since April 7, on Sunday.





