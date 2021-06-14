Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced further ease in Covid-related restrictions in the city. The CM announced the resumption of all economic activities except some that will continue in a restricted manner. While announcing the easing of restrictions for Delhi Unlock 3.0, Delhi CM Kejriwal said this will be done on a trial basis for a week and if cases increase, stricter restrictions will be imposed. Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic that had swept the country, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with oxygen supply shortage adding to the woes.