As part of the phased unlock plan in the national capital, the Delhi government is expected to announce further relaxation of lockdown norms from the next week.

Among other things, reopening salons and weekly markets may be on the cards for authorities, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

"There is a likelihood of the Delhi government announcing more relaxations like reopening salons and weekly markets from next week. Reopening of cinema halls, gyms and allowing dining at restaurants are also under consideration," said a source.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had last week announced the reopening of markets, malls and Delhi Metro services among other relaxations, saying that more activities would be allowed if the Covid situation continued to improve in the city.

Grievances of traders

However, after last week's announcement, associations of weekly markets had started urging the government for permission to operate.

Market associations complained that the government was ignoring small vendors who were more severely affected by the stringent restrictions even as bigger markets are allowed to reopen.

Some groups even lodged a petition in the Delhi high seeking compensation from the government.

Further, the Chamber of Trade and Industry(CTI) also demanded the reopening of salons and gyms from 14 June.

In an online meeting of salon owners and gym operators, organised by CTI, they demanded reopening of the gyms and salons, said chairman of CTI Brijesh Goyal.

He said the CTI has also written to the Delhi government and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) urging them to allow the reopening of salons and gyms as these sectors provide a livelihood to nearly 15 lakh people.

Covid situation in Delhi

The national capital is reporting a dipping trend in the number of new infections and deaths.

According to a health bulletin on Saturday, Delhi saw 213 fresh Covid cases with 0.3% positivity rate in the last 24 hours. Also, the number of deaths came down to 25.

There were 414 Covid-19 cases with 0.5% positivity rate and 60 fatalities last Saturday.

With inputs from agencies.





