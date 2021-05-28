As the positivity rate in the national capital reached 1.5% on Friday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that a phased unlock process will begin in Delhi from 31 May.

"At a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In the process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers," said Kejriwal.

"This lockdown will last till Monday, 5 am. We will begin the unlocking process. Construction activities and factories will be reopened from Monday keeping the daily wage workers in mind," he added.

The Delhi CM said that unlock will be extended every week based on expert opinions.

"After facing so many problems, we have gained control over the 2nd wave somehow. This doesn't mean the fight has ended.The situation is under control for now," he said.

His statement came in the backdrop of Delhi recording around 1,100 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has also come down to 1.5%.

While announcing another extension of the Covid-induced lockdown last Sunday, Kejriwal had said that the unlock process may begin from 31 May if fresh cases continue to show a declining trend.

The restrictions were first imposed in the national capital on 19 April, which was later extended multiple times, lastly on 23 May.

The Delhi CM had on Wednesday expressed concerns over business activities getting affected due to the lockdown.

"The lockdown cannot be extended for an unlimited period since people are suffering and businesses are shutting down. In the coming days, we will have to see how much can be opened up and how it can be opened. But if the reopening is dependent on vaccination, then we do not even know when we will be able to vaccinate all," he said.

