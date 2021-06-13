Amid the dipping positivity rate, the Delhi government has decided to resume the maximum of the business activities that were curtailed when the second wave of coronavirus hit.

According to the new guidelines, all market activities will be allowed from Monday at 5 am, but with certain restrictions.

The curbs are currently being eased on a trial basis for a week, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while announcing the new rules.

"We will observe this for one week. If cases increase, stricter restrictions will have to be reimposed, otherwise, it will be continued," he said.

This comes in the backdrop of the national capital reporting 213 fresh Covid cases with a 0.3% positivity rate in the last 24 hours. Further, the number of deaths came down to 25.

There were 414 Covid-19 cases with a 0.5% positivity rate and 60 fatalities last Saturday.

Check what's open in your area now

While shops were earlier functioning in an odd-even format, all establishments will now be allowed to open. However, they are only allowed between 10 am and 8 pm.

Restaurants -- which were open only for takeaways and home deliveries -- can now have diners but with only 50% seating capacity.

Weekly markets are allowed to resume activity only one market per day will function in each municipal zone.

In autos, e-rickshaws, or taxis, not more than 2 passengers allowed.

Salons can start functioning too.

Private offices will run on 50% capacity from 9 am to 5 pm.

In government offices, there will be 100% attendance of group A officers and 50% for the rest. Those in essential services can work at 100% capacity.

Religious places to be opened but no visitors allowed.

Wedding ceremonies can be carried out only at court or homes with not more than 20 people.

Only 20 people allowed for funerals.

The Delhi Metro will ply with 50% of the capacity.

There are no restrictions on inter-state or intra-state movement of people or goods.

Here's all that will continue to remain shut

The government has decided against reopening schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

Spas, gyms, yoga centres will remain shut.

Public parks and gardens will remain closed.

Sports complexes, swimming pools and stadiums have not been given a green signal yet.

Any gathering for social, political, academic or entertainment reasons is also not allowed.

Cultural and religious festivals continue to be prohibited as well.

Cinema, theatres and multiplexes will also remain shut.

Banquet halls, auditorium, assembly halls.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.