Delhi Unlock: Gyms likely to open next week. Details here

Gyms in Delhi are likely to open next week as the city government continues to relax COVID lockdown restrictions as the daily COVID cases has dropped significantly.

After meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, members of Delhi Gym Association told news agency PTI, "We met the chief minister today (Wednesday) and received a very positive response. He has promised us that gyms will be allowed to open from next week." However, no immediate reaction was available from the Delhi government on the same.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Delhi Gym Association requested the government to allow gyms to open in the next phase of the unlock process.

Pointing out that gyms were among the first entities to be closed on April 17 this year, the association said, a delayed opening would result in a “big distress" for the owners of over 5,500 gyms, yoga studios, and personal training studios across Delhi. Last year too, they were also shut for six months during the lockdown.

With the number of COVID-19 cases decreasing over the last few weeks, Delhi saw a phased unlock process, under which factories, markets and salons among other services were allowed to resume operations gradually. Gyms, however, continue to be shut.

Here is what's allowed, what is not in the city now

Restaurants and bars are allowed to open with up to 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 8 am to 10 pm and 12 pm to 10 pm respectively for another week till 5 am on June 28.

Outdoor yoga activities have also been permitted.

All markets, market complexes, and malls permitted to open from 10 am to 8 pm, said the statement.

All Government offices shall function with officers of Grade-I/equivalent and above to the extent of 100 per cent strength and remaining staff will attend upto 50 per cent as per requirement assessed by the Head of the Department (HOD), said the order.

All private offices shall be allowed to function to the extent of 50 per cent of their staff between 9 am to 5 pm.

All standalone shops and shops in residential areas shall be permitted to open on all days without any distinction of essential/non-essential goods and services, said the order.

All markets, market complexes and malls shall be permitted to open between 10 am to 8 pm.

Covid update in Delhi

The national capital reported 111 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday at a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, while seven more people succumbed to the infection, according to data shared by the health department here.

The seven new fatalities pushed the death toll in the city to 24,940. The case fatality rate stands at 1.74 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 14,33,366 coronavirus cases since the pandemic started. As many as 14,06,629 patients have recovered so far and there were 702 recoveries in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin.

(With inputs from agencies)





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.