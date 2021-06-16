Long queues of commuters were seen at the Central Secretariat/ Kendra Sachivalya metro station in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday.

The long queue was seen because the entry/exit of the passengers is permitted only through a few identified gates of metro stations, in the wake of the prevailing Covi19 situation.

Delhi | A long queue of commuters seen outside Central Secretariat metro station



Entry/Exit of passengers is permitted only through a few identified gates of metro stations, in the wake of prevailing COVID19 situation in national capital pic.twitter.com/KSMhOgmjIa — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2021

Similar visuals were also seen in other metro stations after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions.

View Full Image People stand in a queue outside Chandni Chowk metro station. (PTI)

View Full Image Long queue for Delhi Metro at Barakhambha road metro station. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

View Full Image Long queue for Delhi Metro at Barakhambha road metro station (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)





The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks because of the improved Covid situation in the national capital.

Since then, they are reporting several changes in the travel experience, especially long queues outside the station and stricter scrutiny to ensure social distancing.

Several people took to Twitter and shared their grievances by posting images of long queues outside the metro stations in Delhi.

Today was even more!



A queue of more than 50min, people getting frustrated & exhausted.



Controlling crowd in #Delhi metro is difficult when max of the people depend on metro. Opening of offices & trying to control platform crowd is creating chaos at the entrance.@OfficialDMRC https://t.co/8XYrcKEgu9 pic.twitter.com/hVzAvAa2gd — Dipalay Dey (@dipalay) June 15, 2021

As if it wasn’t enough for morning queues in #delhimetro now standing alongside huge crowd of people outside #nirmanvihar #metrostation gate no 1 for almost 1/2 hour now … more and more people are crowding @ArvindKejriwal @OfficialDMRC @msisodia pic.twitter.com/SSKv7M5VMq — Raj (@rajwordsnworth) June 15, 2021

What kind of management and social distancing is the government trying to prove. Why can't they open both the gates and reduce the queues on the road. #DelhiMetro is in itself is designed for a continuous traffic flow. It is really inconvenient. @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/cTWislswyC — Anurag waghide (@awaghide) June 14, 2021

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended because of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

