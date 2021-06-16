What kind of management and social distancing is the government trying to prove. Why can't they open both the gates and reduce the queues on the road. #DelhiMetro is in itself is designed for a continuous traffic flow. It is really inconvenient. @ArvindKejriwalpic.twitter.com/cTWislswyC
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.
Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended because of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
