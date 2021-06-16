This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks because of the improved Covid situation in the national capital.
Since then, they are reporting several changes in the travel experience, especially long queues outside the station and stricter scrutiny to ensure social distancing.
Several people took to Twitter and shared their grievances by posting images of long queues outside the metro stations in Delhi.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.
Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended because of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
