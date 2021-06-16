Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi unlock: Long queues seen outside metro stations amid strict scrutiny. See pics

Delhi unlock: Long queues seen outside metro stations amid strict scrutiny. See pics

Delhi: Long queues were outside several metro stations after the Covid unlock
1 min read . 08:03 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks because of the improved Covid situation
  • The long queue was seen because the entry/exit of the passengers is permitted only through a few identified gates of metro stations

Long queues of commuters were seen at the Central Secretariat/ Kendra Sachivalya metro station in the national capital Delhi on Wednesday.

The long queue was seen because the entry/exit of the passengers is permitted only through a few identified gates of metro stations, in the wake of the prevailing Covi19 situation.

Similar visuals were also seen in other metro stations after authorities eased COVID-induced restrictions.

People stand in a queue outside Chandni Chowk metro station.
Long queue for Delhi Metro at Barakhambha road metro station.
Long queue for Delhi Metro at Barakhambha road metro station
The Delhi Metro had resumed services on June 7 after a hiatus of four weeks because of the improved Covid situation in the national capital.

Since then, they are reporting several changes in the travel experience, especially long queues outside the station and stricter scrutiny to ensure social distancing.

Several people took to Twitter and shared their grievances by posting images of long queues outside the metro stations in Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services were fully suspended since May 10 in view of the Covid-induced lockdown in Delhi. It was first imposed on April 19 and successively extended by the city government.

Metro services initially ran partially, catering only to people from the field of essential services, but from May 10, it was suspended because of the rising cases amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

