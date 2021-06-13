As part of its latest unlock guidelines announced on Sunday, Delhi government has allowed Metro services to continue operations at 50 per cent passenger capacity. Delhi Metro services were reinstated earlier this week after being shut down for 28 days since May 10.

Announcing the latest relaxations in lockdown restrictions, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed that buses will also ply with 50 per cent seating capacity. Meanwhile, taxis and auto-rickshaws will be allowed to ferry only two passengers at any given point of time.

Apart from public transportation services, Delhi government has removed odd-even arrangement for markets and malls and allowed all of the businesses to open in the national capital. Restaurants too have been allowed to open, although with 50 per cent seating capacity.

Weekly markets have been allowed to resume with the stipulation that only one such market can be organised in a zone. Only half of vendors compared to normal days would be allowed to set shop in the weekly markets.

The restrictions have been lifted for only a week on trial basis. They will be re-imposed if the government feels that number of Covid-19 cases are increasing in Delhi, Kejriwal said. I urge market associations to ensure that there is no crowding, he added.

Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of Covid-19. The lockdown was extended a few times since then. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, the Chief Minister announced that the national capital will begin to unlock from May 31 in a phased manner.

