Services of the Delhi Metro will resume with 50% capacity from 7 June, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday.

The metro has not been plying in Delhi from 10 May when the administration had tightened the lockdown in view of the surging Covid-19 cases.

Saturday's announcement is part of the second stage of the unlocking plan in the national capital. All restrictions will be relaxed in a phased manner, Kejriwal had stated last week.

In line with it, the government has also said that markets and shopping malls in the city will be allowed to open on an odd-even basis. The standalone shops, however, will be allowed to open daily.

"Lockdown will continue with more relaxation in other activities. Markets, malls to be opened on an odd-even basis," CM Kejriwal said.

"Private offices will be allowed to function with 50% staff. Group A staff of government offices will be allowed to function with 100%, group B with 50% staff," he added.

The Delhi CM said that more relaxations will be announced "as and when the situation keeps improving".

On the threat of the third wave of coronavirus infection, Kejriwal said that Delhi is prepared to combat the next wave of Covid-19. "We have set up a paediatric task force," he announced.

"With an expected third wave of Covid-19, 420 tonnes of oxygen storage capacity is being prepared. We have also spoken to Indraprastha Gas Limited to produce 150 tonnes of oxygen," CM Kejriwal said.

He also informed that two genome sequencing labs will be set up in Delhi for the detection of new variants if there would be any.

"A team of doctors and experts will be set up to examine the demand of medicines to tackle panic and the WhatsApp forwards of medicines," Kejriwal said.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.